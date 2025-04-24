Miley Cyrus Masters the Art of Edgy Femininity in Stunning Beaded Gown
Miley Cyrus has fans on the edge of their seats with her latest cryptic (and undeniably smokin’ hot) Instagram teaser. The singer, who won her first Grammy in 2024 for her hit song “Flowers,” after nearly two decades in the spotlight, shared a mysterious post clad in a stunning sheer, beaded, black netted gown.
The actress struck a sculptural pose on an indoor balcony railing, tilting her head back with her arms stretched out and knees slightly bent. Her honey blonde locks were smooth, straight and cascading several inches down her back.
“Something Beautiful out May 30th,” she captioned the photo, which she shared with her 212 million Instagram followers on April 23. “Shot by Glen Luchford.”
The 32-year-old flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and toned arms and legs, opting for glowy glam with dramatic lashes and sharply contoured cheekbones.
The Disney Channel alum, who starred in Hannah Montana for four years, released her debut album Meet Miley Cyrus in 2007. It quickly topped the U.S. pop-rock charts. Her most recent studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, dropped in March 2023.
Her upcoming ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, is slated for release at the end of the month and features a lead single, “End of the World,” which debuted on April 3.
“It was inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall,” she revealed. “We really leaned in. And so I have this heart-first attachment to it. My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe—more glamorous and filled with pop culture. It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music. [It is] hypnotizing and glamorous.”
The new project will be accompanied by a musical film, premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival and releasing worldwide on June 6.
“The visual component of this is driving the sound,” the Tennessee native explained. “It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties. The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty. They are the shadow, they are the charcoal, they are the shading. You can’t have a painting without highlights and contrast.”
Cyrus will model a breathtaking, luxe amalgamation of high-fashion looks, featuring archival Thierry Mugler couture, Jean Paul Gaultier, custom Alexander McQueen and Alaïa.