Miley Cyrus Is a Total Rockstar in Plunging Black Gown, Statement Updo at Golden Globes
The 82nd Golden Globes are finally here, bringing together the biggest names in Hollywood to celebrate the best of film and TV of the past year. Arguably just as exciting as the actual awards ceremony itself is the red carpet, where we get to ogle at all the designer looks that will go down in fashion history. Amongst the A-listers to look out for tonight include Ariana Grande, Zendaya and Selena Gomez, all nominated for acting awards at the show. Also nominated this evening is Miley Cyrus, who, as expected, looks like a total rockstar on the carpet right now.
The 32-year-old Grammy Award winner just arrived on the red carpet wearing a black fitted gown featuring a plunging neckline, cut-outs around the midriff and silver sequined accents along the top. The best part about her look, however, is Cyrus’s unique updo which totally gives ‘90s vibes, featuring a pin-straight messy bun and straight angled bangs. Looking sun-kissed while also showing off her signature tattoos, Cyrus is a dream on the red carpet, per usual.
Cyrus is up for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes tonight alongside Andrew Wyatt and Lykke Zachrisson for the track “Beautiful That Way” written and produced for the movie The Last Showgirl. The film, which was directed by Gia Coppola and written by Kate Gersten, stars Pamela Anderson as a Las Vegas performer who’s forced to figure out what’s next in her life when the show closes after decades.
When celebrating her nomination on Instagram, Cyrus took time to thank Anderson for including her in such a special project, writing, “Pamela is graciously sharing her moment with us. I am continuing to root for her; it’s so fun to watch her shine.” This marks Cyrus’s second Golden Globe nomination after receiving a nom for Best Original Song with “I Thought I Lost You” written and produced for the animated movie Bolt. The 2009 nomination was shared with Jeffrey Steele.
Anderson’s performance in the new movie is being hailed as a career-best, and the song “Beautiful That Way” plays in the most touching scene, making it all the more moving. The Last Showgirl premieres in theaters on Jan. 8.
The Golden Globes ceremony kicks off in just minutes at 8:00 p.m. ET, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.