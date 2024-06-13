Model Bar Refaeli Embraces Double Layer Swimwear Trend for Summer
Swimsuit season is here, and whether you prefer afternoons on the beach or days lounging by the pool, a good selection of swimwear is a necessity.
We all have our personal preferences when it comes to style and fit. For some, there’s nothing better than a one-piece (full coverage or with chic cut-outs). For others, a classic triangle bikini is the only way to go.
But we know one thing. No matter your preference, there is one trending style that we think everyone should get behind: the double-layer bikini. The fashion team at SI Swimsuit were early adopters of the ultra-chic style. For the 2023 issue of the annual magazine, they styled our very own Brooks Nader—one of the stunning cover models for the year—in a blue-and-pink double-layer string bikini from SAME.
In the weeks and months since, we have seen several of our favorite fashionable women sporting the same style—or something similar. Only the other day, Sofia Resing wore Nader’s SAME bikini while on vacation. Most recently, model Bar Refaeli embraced the glamorous style. For a photo shoot under the summer sun, the 39-year-old wore a rust-colored triangle bikini top, which she paired with matching string bottoms layered over an orange string bikini bottom.
In the clip that the six-time SI Swimsuit model shared to her Instagram, she danced around in the fashionable swimwear set, which she paired with a gold chain link necklace and sleek Carolina Lemke sunglasses. The look was only further proof that the layered trend is one that might just be worth embracing this summer.