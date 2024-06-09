Sofia Resing Rocks Double Layer Two-Piece Trend in Tropical Paradise
We’ve always known that SI Swimsuit models have a great sense of style, but it never hurts to be reminded of it—and Brazilian model Sofia Resing did just that on a recent trip to tropical paradise.
The one-time SI Swimsuit star took to the white sand beaches and bright blue waters of her vacation destination in a hot pink, double layer two-piece that looked really familiar to us. And it only took us a few moments to realize that the vibrant number from SAME was the exact same style that fellow brand model Brooks Nader wore on set of her photo shoot last year in the Dominican Republic.
So, as we were saying, Resing clearly has good taste. Though it wasn’t the same color as Nader’s, the layered style was just as flattering on each woman. Nader even took to the comments of the post to voice her approval for the look and the photos. “Happy girls are the prettiest,” she wrote of Resing.
The carousel of photos that Resing shared to her Instagram featured a stunning white sand, bright blue ocean backdrop. In the first two slides, she posed on the beach with sand in her hair, smiling widely at the camera. Her photographer, Maria Alesia Finol, likewise captured the model looking stunning after a dip in the ocean.
“If you haven’t left the beach with this much sand in your hair,” she wrote in the caption, “you might be living life from a limited perspective.” We can say for certain that Resing is doing just the opposite.