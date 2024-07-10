Model Jena Sims Shares Chic Golf Spectator Style Ahead of The Open Championship
Model Jena Sims is accustomed to walking the golf course alongside her husband, professional golfer Brooks Koepka. She’s been doing it for years, and she has the routine down to a science, including, of course, her spectator style.
For years, she has taken to the golf course in outfits sure to impress, and she intends to do just that when she heads to Scotland for The Open Championship later this month.
In her bag, Sims plans to pack a variety of high-fashion garments: silk skirts, graphic tees, wide leg pants, chic sneakers. In a recent Instagram reel, she shared a behind the scenes look at her outfit planning for her trip to the fourth and final major golf tournament of the season.
But she admitted that her fashion aspirations for the event probably won’t come to fruition. The tournamnet, taking place at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland, tends to be cool and rainy—despite taking place in the midst of summer. Sims is planning for that, too. In “reality,” she wrote, she will likely be donning a big coat, hat and rain boots for her weekend of watching her husband compete.
In case of good weather, though, Sims will be prepared with her vibrant spectator style—much as she always is. If you ever find yourself in need of some golf course style inspo, the American model should be the first person you turn to. After all, she’s attended enough tournaments in her life to know just what to wear.