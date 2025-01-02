Nelly Korda Is a Wintery Angel in White Puffer, Off-the-Shoulder Sparkly Top for New Year’s Trip
Nelly Korda is always on the go, so it should come as no surprise that the 26-year-old golf pro jetted off on another trip to end 2024. In time for the new year, the SI Swimsuit model, who will be featured in the 2025 issue athlete alongside nine other incredible female athletes, spent some time in Park City, Utah to enjoy the cold weather and snow as she celebrated the holiday. Taking to her Instagram, the no. 1 female golfer in the world showed off her wintery trip, full of smiles and fun outfits.
Leaning into cold-weather fashion paired with holiday glitz and glamor, Korda hit on a few different styles during her most recent trip. In the first photo of her Instagram carousel, shared on New Year’s Day, the Florida native smiled bright while sitting in the snow, wearing a white puffer coat, white pants, a white beanie and big aviator sunglasses. She wore her hair in pigtail braids as she braced the cold. Her second snap showed her mid-laugh wearing a Vikings hat and a cute holiday sweater, while another saw her dressed up for New Year’s Eve with a celebratory hat and black puffer coat while the snow fell around her. It was a picture-perfect moment.
Giving us a glimpse of her full New Year’s Eve ‘fit, Korda snapped a mirror selfie to show off her stunning black off-the-shoulder sparkly top which featured a see-through midriff. She paired the festive top with casual bottoms consisting of denim high-waisted jeans and white and green sneakers. She wore her hair back in a headband, giving the look her signature style.
Other shots in Korda’s post showed her taking advantage of her new location, relaxing in an orange bikini in the hot springs and getting bundled up for some axe throwing.
“Happy New Year! ❄️⛄️ Wishing you all a happy and healthy 2025 🥰❤️ Ready to get back into the SWING of things 😍,” Korda cleverly captioned the photo dump shared to her 1 million Instagram followers. Of course, her fans couldn’t help but rush to her comments section to wish the amazing athlete a happy New Year and compliment her on her latest looks.
“Happy New Year beautiful Nelly 😘😘😘,” one wrote.
“Aww beautiful views Happy New Years to the best golfer in the world ⛳️❤️❄️🥳🐐,” said another.
“Happy New Year Nelly ... enjoy your vacation, it looks good on you ... 🙌🏼👍🥳❤️,” a third commented—and we wholeheartedly agree.
2024 was a huge year for Korda, and if her social media is any indication, we know she’s not wasting any time making 2025 even better. Taking to her Instagram story on New Year’s Day, the athlete, who is the daughter of retired tennis players Petr Korda and Regina Rajchrtová, reminded her followers she’s back on the grind with a selfie documenting her “1st workout of the year.” The sky is truly the limit for the 2024 LPGA Tour Player of the Year.