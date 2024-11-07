Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda is the No. 1 female professional golfer in the world. After turning pro in 2016, Korda joined the LPGA Tour the following year and won her first LPGA Tour title in 2018. The Bradenton, Fla., native has claimed a total of 14 LPGA wins to date, six of which have taken place in 2024 alone. In doing so, Korda became the third woman in LPGA Tour history to claim five consecutive victories, starting with the 2024 LPGA Drive on Championship in January and concluding with the Chevron Championship in March. In November of 2024, Korda was named the 2024 Rolex Player of the Year by the LPGA.
In addition to her prowess on the LPGA Tour, Korda is a two-time Olympian. The athlete earned a gold medal at the 2020 games in Tokyo and was also a member of the U.S. women’s national golf team during the 2024 summer games in Paris.
Outside of her athletic pursuits, Korda is passionate about fashion and has partnered with notable brands like Nike and TaylorMade Golf on apparel and equipment collaborations. Korda makes her debut in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.