Nicole Williams English Is Bringing the Capri Trend to Her Athleisure Wardrobe
Nicole Williams English is officially team Capri, and if her Instagram grid is any indication, the trend is here to stay.
The three-time SI Swimsuit star recently took to social media to show off a sleek athleisure set from her go-to brand, Alo Yoga, proving she knows exactly how to blend retro flair with modern edge. Wearing the Airbrush High-Waist Race Pace Capri ($128) in the green olive/black colorway, she embraced the mid-length legging style that’s making a major comeback this summer. Paired with the matching Airbrush Race Pace Short Sleeve ($88), the look felt sporty, streamlined and strikingly chic.
Capris, once the star of 2000s-era workout wardrobes, have reentered the fashion chat in a big way. With celebs and influencers embracing nostalgic silhouettes, the mid-calf cut has gone from gym basic to “it-girl” essential. And trust Williams English to show us how to make it feel fresh again.
The Airbrush Capri features a contoured, body-hugging fit with contrast piping and an adjustable drawcord waistband—aka the perfect combo of comfort and polish. The ultra-cropped top delivers a deep V neckline and flattering compression, channeling just the right amount of old-school cool.
Styling
In her latest post, Williams English posed under the sun on a balcony, a can of Coke in hand, glowing in the golden-hour light. The WAGS alum’s glam was minimal and dewy: feathered brows, soft rosy cheeks, faux freckles and a matte pinky-nude lip. A slicked-back bun and her signature gold hoops (plus her stunning wedding ring from Larry English) added a bit of sparkle to the sporty look.
The cover selfie showed off her flawless complexion and piercing green-hazel eyes, glistening in the natural light.
“🫒 ☀️,” the Nia Lynn swimwear brand founder kept her caption simple and to the point.
If you like something, just buy it in another color
It’s not her first time rocking the set, either. Earlier this month, Williams English strutted through the streets of New York City in the black and white version with crew socks and black stilettos. “I couldn’t help but wonder……maybe I’ll always be an east coast girly and end up back in the city where it all started,” the mom of one, who shares her daughter India Moon with the retired NFL player, wrote at the time, nodding to Sex and the City.
Whether she’s channeling Carrie Bradshaw or a Pilates princess, Williams English brings energy and Pinterest-worthy allure to every look.