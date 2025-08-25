Nicole Williams English Is Pinstripe Perfection Wearing This Brand Head-to-Toe
Nicole Williams English just reminded us why she’s the queen of sporty street chic.
In a recent Instagram post, the model and SI Swimsuit mainstay served a masterclass in mixing vibes—and making it work. Wearing head-to-toe Alo Yoga, she effortlessly blended corpcore, athleisure and her signature sleek streetwear aesthetic for a look that was both polished and playful.
She started with the Pinstripe Daylight Boxer Pant in black/titanium ($148), which featured a relaxed, wide-leg silhouette and lightweight, breathable fabric. The subtle pinstripes and boxer-style waistband gave the look that perfect mix of structure and ease. On top, the WAGS alum layered the matching Cropped Pinstripe Main Character Full Zip Jacket ($238), worn unzipped to reveal the silky-soft, body-hugging Ribbed Prosper Tank in black ($68). The slightly oversized outerwear, complete with utility pockets and bomber-inspired shape, brought just the right amount of tailored edge.
To finish off the vibe, the 41-year-old laced up the ALO Sunset Sneaker in black ($225), a sleek, suede shoe designed with recovery foam insoles for day-to-night comfort. Between the elevated shape and tonal palette, the whole look screamed confidence and versatility.
The Canadian model’s accessories also did the heavy lifting. Williams English styled the outfit with futuristic, athletic, tinted sunglasses and a stack of gold jewelry—including chunky textured earrings, layered necklaces (of course, one was dedicated to daughter India), bracelets and rings. The mix of bold, luxe pieces contrasted sharply against the outfit’s structured tailoring, bringing the whole thing to life.
Williams English has been a longtime Alo ambassador and loyal fan of the brand. Whether she’s lounging at home, walking the runway or jetting between events, she constantly returns to the label’s cozy yet cool staples. And now with their new summer drops, it’s clear Alo is in its elevated fashion era, and the mom of one is the ultimate muse. Shop more at aloyoga.com.
Nia Lynn
She’s been having a banner year across the board. From her powerful SI Swimsuit shoot in Jamaica—her third consecutive year posing for the franchise—to her glowing new Numéro Netherlands feature, she continues to prove there’s no vibe she can’t master.
Williams English is also building her own fashion legacy as the founder and creative director of Nia Lynn Swimwear.
“I created Nia Lynn because I wanted women to feel both strong and feminine in their swimwear,” she shared. “I was tired of pieces that either didn’t flatter a woman’s body or lacked personality. Nia Lynn is about high-quality fits and bold designs. Each piece reflects a part of my own journey and style.”
While the brand is rooted in style and empowerment, it’s also guided by thoughtful choices and sustainability. “We make a conscious effort to use ethically sourced fabrics, minimize waste, and support responsible manufacturing,” she added. “Personally, I reuse, recycle, and try to make thoughtful choices from what I eat to how I shop. I’m a thrift shopper. I love flea markets and vintage clothing. I’m not perfect, but I believe in progress, not perfection. The key is being aware and taking responsibility for the impact you make.”