Nicole Williams English’s High-Cut One-Piece Is a Glamorous Pick for Summer by the Beach
This year marked Nicole Williams English’s second consecutive SI Swimsuit feature—and it looked a little bit different than her first.
The Canadian model posed for last year’s issue while seven months pregnant with her first child, a daughter named India Moon. It was, in effect, a maternity photo shoot, and a completely awe-inspiring one at that. Her swimwear and accessories—inspired by Dominica itself and the notion of Mother Nature, an apt theme for the pregnant model—showed off her growing bump and glowing appearance.
Though the styling for her 2024 photo shoot in Mexico was a little different, it was glamorous all the same. Taking after metallic disco culture of the 1980s, the fashion team made their selections with dramatic, vibrant and bold themes in mind.
Williams English’s swimwear and accessories were all of that and more. Wearing a mix of sparkly one-pieces and sequined bikinis, the model really did shine on the bright beaches of the Caribbean destination. But there were perhaps no looks as eye-catching as her purple ultra high-cut one-piece from Minimale Animale. With its bright hue and bold fit, the Nolita Suit in the color Uncut Gem ($171.50) encapsulated the photo shoot’s theme perfectly.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Nolita Suit - Uncut Gem, $171.50 (minimaleanimale.com)
This high-cut one-piece comes in nine colors and patterns, making it easy to find your perfect fit. With its scoop neckline and cheeky coverage, it’s certainly one of the more flattering (and glam) swimsuits you can get your hands on this season.