Nicole Williams English: 2024 Mexico

The 2023 Rookie of the Year returns with a bang for the special 60th anniversary. She famously announced the news of her pregnancy on the Miami Swim Week runway in ’22; posed while seven months pregnant in Dominica for the 2023 magazine; and walked the runway again last year with her baby girl India Moon, whom she shares with former NFL player Larry English. She is the founder and designer of swimwear line Nia Lynn and a fashion icon, known for her casual, cool street style and music festival looks.
Quintana Roo, a Mexican state on the Yucatán Peninsula, is home to some of the most popular tropical vacation destinations, like Cancún, Isla Cozumel and Riviera Maya. The island region is rich with traditional Mayan culture and an incredible amount of natural, stunning beaches, cenotes and lagoons filled with clear, comfortable waters. The Mexican Caribbean islands are renowned for their diverse wildlife, and visitors can see animals such as dolphins, toucans, armadillos, jaguars, spider monkeys, whale sharks and sea turtles.
Styling on this shoot was inspired by metallic disco vibes of the 1980s. The SI Swimsuit team opted for dramatic and vibrant looks, bold cut-outs and statement jewelry. Think sporty and flashy, but still sleek and cool like the iconic swim editorials of the time period. The style team really pulled out the colors for Williams English and dressed her in shiny neon hues and in suits featuring super plunging necklines and high-leg silhouettes.
Hair: Ryan Richman for A-Frame Agency using Aveda Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, Dior Beauty, Jones Road Beauty and West Barn Co. Photographer: Yu Tsai
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
