Nicole Williams English Teaches a Lesson in Holiday Fashion With These 5 Red Hot Looks

The two-time SI Swimsuit star put together several different cozy, sporty and chic looks fit for the season.

Day 10 of SI Swimsuit’s 12 Days of Swimsuit. Embark on a daily journey with us as we present exclusive features with your beloved SI Swimsuit models. Delve into a festive blend of holiday style, beauty insights and invigorating workouts adaptable to any locale. Our SI Swimsuit models graciously share their top-notch advice tailored for the season. Stay tuned and celebrate the holidays in style with SI Swimsuit.

If there’s anyone whose style we’d love to emulate, it’s two-time SI Swimsuit model Nicole Williams English’s. Whether the model and mom of one is on set, on the red carpet or simply stepping out to run errands, she always looks chic and put together—which is why we asked the 2023 Rookie of the Year to assemble a few different holiday looks for us that we can copy IRL.

From sporty ensembles to cozy ones, Williams English assembled five different seasonal outfits, all of which capture the seasonal spirit by incorporating bold shades of red. Shop each outfit below.

All black with a pop of red

Perfect for a date night out this holiday season.

Swimwear-forward ensemble

This leggy look incorporates a bright red swimsuit, so you could choose to pull this style off with any crimson one-piece you already own.

Cozy holiday PJs

The perfect Christmas morning look.

Bold and trendy

You’ve just found the ideal outfit for your holiday dinner party later this week.

Sporty and sleek

Spending time outdoors around the holidays? Stay warm while you ski in this on-trend outfit.

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

