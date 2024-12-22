Nicole Williams English Teaches a Lesson in Holiday Fashion With These 5 Red Hot Looks
Day 10 of SI Swimsuit’s 12 Days of Swimsuit. Embark on a daily journey with us as we present exclusive features with your beloved SI Swimsuit models. Delve into a festive blend of holiday style, beauty insights and invigorating workouts adaptable to any locale. Our SI Swimsuit models graciously share their top-notch advice tailored for the season. Stay tuned and celebrate the holidays in style with SI Swimsuit.
If there’s anyone whose style we’d love to emulate, it’s two-time SI Swimsuit model Nicole Williams English’s. Whether the model and mom of one is on set, on the red carpet or simply stepping out to run errands, she always looks chic and put together—which is why we asked the 2023 Rookie of the Year to assemble a few different holiday looks for us that we can copy IRL.
From sporty ensembles to cozy ones, Williams English assembled five different seasonal outfits, all of which capture the seasonal spirit by incorporating bold shades of red. Shop each outfit below.
All black with a pop of red
Perfect for a date night out this holiday season.
- Kaximil Women’s Short Sleeve Crop Tops, $16.99 (amazon.com)
- Black Vegan Leather Button Detailed Skirt, $305 (en.selmacilek.com)
- Knight Black Venezia Boot, $210 (tonybianco.com)
- Opulent Faux Fur Cropped Jacket, $348 (aloyoga.com)
- Mini Sheer Duffle, $178 (aloyoga.com)
Swimwear-forward ensemble
This leggy look incorporates a bright red swimsuit, so you could choose to pull this style off with any crimson one-piece you already own.
- Fortune One-Piece, $91 (revolve.com)
- Retofete Tash Skirt, $357 (fwrd.com)
- Faux Leather Blazer With Shoulder Pads, $89.90 (zara.com)
- Apex Pump, $151 (revolve.com)
- Women’s Fashion Warm Over-the-Elbow Leather Gloves, $17.98 (amazon.com)
Cozy holiday PJs
The perfect Christmas morning look.
Bold and trendy
You’ve just found the ideal outfit for your holiday dinner party later this week.
- Women’s Long-Sleeved Bodycon Dress, $35.97 (amazon.com)
- Reclaimed Vintage Maxi Duster Coat in Animal Print, $169 (asos.com)
Sporty and sleek
Spending time outdoors around the holidays? Stay warm while you ski in this on-trend outfit.
- Airbrush One and Done Onesie, $138 (aloyoga.com)
- Main Act Corset Puffer, $278 (aloyoga.com)
- Airlift Headband, $32 (aloyoga.com)
- Infamous Sunglasses, $160 (aloyoga.com)
- Icon Low Nylon Boot, $195 (revolve.com)