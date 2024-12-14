Nicole Williams English Is a Wild Western Wonder in Dramatic Fur Jacket, Cowboy Hat
Nicole Williams English is best known for her phenomenal street style and super cool, it-girl sense of fashion. Last week, however, she dabbled in wild, wild Westernwear and we are kind of obsessed. The two-time SI Swimsuit model who posed visibly pregnant on the beaches of Dominica last year and returned to the fold, reuniting with photographer Yu Tsai in Mexico for the 2024 issue, reminded everyone of her Rookie of the Year status with her latest flawless Instagram post.
She posed in a dry grassy field with majestic mountains and the Southern California landscape behind her. The 41-year-old donned a sleek black scoop neck bodysuit, tucked into casual, comfortable camouflage cargo pants and black combat boots. The mom of one, who shares her daughter India Moon with retired NFL player Larry English, topped it all off with the star of the show, Alo Yoga‘s Opulent Faux Fur Cropped Jacket in Burgundy Truffle, ($348) and a cowboy hat, of course.
Williams English knows accessorizing is key to elevating any outfit, no matter how dramatic or timeless. She paired the clothes with tons of mixed-metal jewelry including chunky gold rings, her massive wedding ring, multiple dangly and stud earrings, luxurious tortoise-shell brown sunglasses and a glamorous Louis Vuitton purse with super fun and eclectic bag charms.
View the post here.
“Stop and breathe in the wild air 🦅⛰️@alo,” the Nia Lynn swimwear brand founder and designer captioned the carousel, encouraging fans to slow down their busy lives and live in the moment.
In May 2022, the Canadian model partnered with retail giant, Macy’s on a versatile, classy Nicole Williams English x Bar III capsule collection, featuring oversized blazers, dresses, matching sets and elevates basics—all items she considers staples of her own personal wardrobe and for any girl on the go.
“The collection is modern spring pieces of varying silhouettes. I have oversize blazers, stretchy dresses, cutout bodysuits, crop tops, a sleek line of trousers and rompers. It’s a beautiful collection, we have something for everybody, a great color palette and really cool patterns,” she explained. “I did this collection to mix and match pieces. When you’re going out the door, you grab your blazer and can throw it over anything. These pieces look great with sneakers if you’re running to the store, but then they also look great with heels and a bag if you’re going out to dinner. I think my customers and my followers love to watch me for my style. I have a really ‘streetwear meets tomboy chic street style.’ They’re always asking me for tips. I tend to throw on a pair of sneakers with a full suit.”