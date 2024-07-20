Nneka Ogwumike Arrives to WNBA All-Star Carpet in Glamorous Black Sheer Top and Silver Metallic Skirt
When it comes to style, we know we can rely on WNBA veteran Nneka Ogwumike to curate a fashionable outfit. She’s been proving as much for years now. Between red carpet events and pre-game styles, the 34-year-old is guaranteed to make a statement in her particular brand of good fashion.
This season in particular, we’ve talked at length about her pre-game looks. Like the league’s newest rookies, Ogwumike has turned the arena tunnels into her own personal runway of late, and we couldn’t be more in awe of her game day style.
So, we weren’t surprised when she showed up to the WNBA All-Star orange carpet on July 18 at the Phoenix Convention Center in an outfit fit to impress. Ogwumike was dressed in a black sheer high-neck top, a metallic sequined skirt, silver drop earrings and a pair of metallic strappy heels.
When asked about her signature style, the Seattle Storm forward touched on how her culture has impacted her style. “My culture is all about flavor, it’s all about vibrancy, it’s all about texture, it’s all about being loud and prideful,” she said on the carpet. “That’s kinda how I like to dress and express myself.”
This year marks the ninth time that Ogwumike has been selected as a WNBA All-Star. And each year, her favorite aspect is the same: “Witnessing first-time All-Stars,” she said.
The matchup between the All-Star team and the U.S. Women’s national team will take place tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.