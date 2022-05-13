Skip to main content
Nneka Ogwumike

WNBA champion, 2016 WNBA MVP and the courageous sharp leader of the WNBA Players Association, Nneka Ogwumike led the group in its renegotiation of a groundbreaking WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement. Now, Ogwumike makes her SI Swimsuit Debut in ’22. A proud first-generation Nigerian American and Texas Native, Ogwumike graduated from the prestigious Stanford University with a bachelor’s in psychology while leading the school to four consecutive Final Four appearances. She is a six-time WNBA All-Star, three-time All-WNBA selection, three-time All-Defensive WNBA selection and was the ’12 WNBA Rookie of the Year. Her sister, Chiney, was also a No. 1 pick, making the Ogwumike siblings as the only family other than the Mannings to be selected as No. 1 draft picks in a professional sports league. It’s no secret Ogwumike is a gifted competitor, but it's her impact-minded work as an educator empowering women that makes her extraordinary. She is a passionate advocate for women empowering other women, famously saying, “If you can’t see her, then you can’t be her” encouraging all to watch more women athletes. 

