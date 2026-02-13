Olandria Carthen’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
Olandria Carthen is best known for her appearance on Season 7 of Love Island USA, so the 27-year-old Alabama native clearly knows a thing or two about great swimwear—and accessories.
Throughout her time on the show, Carthen expertly accented her bikinis with a great rotation of footwear and jewelry. In fact, in an interview with Essence last August, the reality star revealed she brought 20 pairs of heels with her to the villa in Fiji.
“I wanted to spice up my bathing suits,” she told the outlet. “My bathing suit cost $8, but I’m gonna give you the best $8 vision you’ve ever seen through heels, jewelry, glasses and hairstyles.”
And while there certainly are a great selection of suits to choose from, we’ve compiled a few of our favorite Carthen swimwear looks through the years below. (Plus, you can also check out some of her best red carpet outfits by clicking here!)
Bama Barbie
A gray one-piece has never looked so sleek, particularly when paired with strappy black heels and silver jewelry, as Carthen did here.
Sunbathing in Greece
While soaking up the sun in Greece last summer, Carthen opted for a pretty green patterned bikini and stayed cool with the help of a handheld pink fan.
Black with gold hardware
In a Love Island USA snapshot, Carthen proved that a black one-piece is never basic, particularly when it’s accented with gold hardware.
Flower girl
In another Love Island USA promo image, Carthen channeled nature-inspired goddess energy in this black bikini with white floral accents.
Trendy animal print
Animal print is incredibly trendy, and Carthen checked two boxes by—once again—reaching for a suit with gold hardware accents.
Playful patterns
A retro-inspired two-piece with brown, white and orange stripes was further elevated by Carthen’s choice of footwear: an incredible pair of heels. As she noted in her Instagram post, “NO CAPTION NEEDED.”
Animal print
Animal print, take two! This hot pink two-piece, which Carthen wore in late May 2025, was an incredibly flattering color on the model and TV personality.
Pretty in pink
Barbiecore is here to stay, as Carthen proved in this vibrant set, which she was also photographed in last May.
Journey to Jamaica
While enjoying some time in the Caribbean during the summer of 2024, Carthen’s yellow bikini made for a head-turning look while she enjoyed some R&R on a raft.
Travels in Thailand
In a striking reel, Carthen posed in a vibrant bikini and an equally bright green sarong while lounging on a boat in Phuket, Thailand.