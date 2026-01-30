Olandria Carthen’s Paris Fashion Week Looks If They Were SI Swimsuit Styles Instead
Olandria Carthen capped off January by jetting to the City of Light for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, and while the four-day event has now come to a close, our jaws are still on the floor.
The 27-year-old Love Island USA alumna has skyrocketed to fame, quickly becoming a flourishing fashion star after earning second place on the Peacock series, which wrapped its seventh season in July. Her trio of looks on location in Paris only continued to raise the bar, and today, we’re pairing them with some standout swimwear styles, seen in the fold.
At the Rahul Mishra Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show
Carthen arrived at the Rahul Mishra Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show, which commenced on Jan. 26, in an all-gold display. She quite literally wore the metallic hue from head to toe with her dynamic mini dress, drop earrings and closed-toed pumps.
Style match: Hannah Ferguson in Fiji
Ferguson stunned in this long-sleeve number from THE BLONDS during her latest shoot in the fold. The four-time brand model repped the high-legged gold number in Fiji as part of the magazine’s 2017 issue.
At the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show
Two days later, on Jan. 28, the Alabama native attended the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show in a long-sleeve maxi dress adorned with fur. She held onto a solid black clutch that popped against the multicolored gown and her vibrant pair of cherry red heels.
Style match: Marquita Pring in Puerto Rico
Another multicolored floral look that caught our eye is this Anna Kosturova number, seen on SI Swimsuit four-timer Pring. The model, who made her 2020 debut with the brand in Saratoga, Wyo., wore the cut-out string suit in Puerto Rico for SI Swimsuit 2023.
At the Robert Wun Spring 2026 Couture show
For her final look from her stint in the City of Light, Carthen opted for an entirely red ensemble. She repped the shade in every aspect of her evening look, from her wide-brimmed hat to her long gloves (which featured their own set of manicured nails).
Style match: XANDRA in Belize
XANDRA donned this sparkly string suit from Oséree, adorned with rosette detailing, during her 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie campaign in Belize. The Miami-based DJ photographed with the brand again the following year in Jamaica, before heading to Miami for the SI Swimsuit Runway Show.