Olivia Culpo Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Cupshe’s Stunning Italy-Inspired Vacation Edit
Supermodel and entrepreneur Olivia Culpo is channeling la dolce vita in her latest campaign for Cupshe. And, she’s got her baby bump and two built-in best friends by her side.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The Cupshe x Olivia Culpo Vacation Edit, launching today on cupshe.com, is a sun-soaked, 30-piece capsule of bikinis, one-pieces, dresses and cover-ups, all inspired by Italian summers. The glowing mom-to-be sizzles in stunning pieces from the collection alongside her sisters, Sophia and Aurora Culpo, in a photo shoot celebrating sisterhood, timeless glam and savoring every moment—even the chaotic, joyful ones.
While the former Miss USA didn’t design the line herself, she worked closely with the brand to curate a feel-good edit that balances bold silhouettes, rich colors and feminine energy. With prices ranging from $25.99 to $41.99 and sizes from XS to XL, the collection makes vacation-ready style accessible for everyone.
Sisters on set
It’s not the first time Culpo has teamed up with her sisters for a fashion campaign, but this one feels especially meaningful. The trio—Olivia, 32, Aurora, 35 and Sophia, 28—pose together in the new edit, with Olivia, who announced her pregnancy earlier this month, proudly showing off her growing bump in several sweet shots.
The SI Swimsuit model, who appeared in the magazine three times and landed the 2020 cover, is expecting her first child with her husband, NFL star Christian McCaffrey. The model and San Francisco 49ers running back, who began dating in 2019, tied the knot last June in Culpo’s home state of Rhode Island.
“A few years back, we did a photoshoot together, and Aurora was pregnant in the photos,” Culpo tells SI Swimsuit. “It is so fun now I am the one with the bump.”
The campaign images radiate serenity, confidence and love, with all three women styled in flattering cuts, flirty florals and vibrant hues. The touching moments aren’t just for the cameras—Olivia says her sisters are a major part of her support system as she steps into motherhood. The trio also starred together on the reality TV series The Culpo Sisters in 2022.
“I have gotten the opportunity to welcome four nieces and nephews in my family, so now I feel like I have had some experience with kids,” she shares. “Aurora has great advice and Sophia—or ‘sofa cushion’ as we call her—is the ultimate babysitter. She will sit on a couch with a baby for hours. Between both of my sisters, I’m in good hands.”
Styling the bump
Culpo’s signature style is felt throughout the campaign, and her baby bump is front and center. Her favorite look is the Sangria Bliss Bikini Set ($37.99), styled with the matching cover-up sarong ($25.99), both in a ruby red hue.
“I love a matching set for vacation,” she says. “It makes styling so easy and the red is such a fun pop.”
Her tropical getaway styling advice is all about layering and playful extras. “Play with accessories!” she encourages. “Statement jewelry, a head scarf, sarong, fun bag, baseball hat, sun visor… If you have at least two of these, you will look totally styled.” This summer, she’s really looking forward to leaning into “gem tones.”
And just like her signature iconic cool girl NFL game-day looks, this edit doesn’t sacrifice polish for comfort. The collection features flattering underwire bikini tops, petal silhouettes and high-waisted bottoms in dreamy fabrics like crochet, denim and shimmer-stretch. From the earthy orange Tuscan Sun One-Piece ($37.99) to the super cute gingham Picnic in Positano set ($41.99), each piece is thoughtfully curated to suit a range of body types and budgets, offering elevated vacation style for every woman.
Shop some more of our faves below, and browse the full edit at cupshe.com.