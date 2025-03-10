Olivia Culpo Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Husband Christian McCaffrey
Congratulations are in order for model Olivia Culpo and her husband, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who are expecting their first child. The former pageant star, who was crowned Miss Universe 2012, announced the exciting news on Instagram this morning. The pair started dating in 2019, got engaged in 2023 and were wed in 2024.
Taking to social media, the 32-year-old Rhode Island native marked the next chapter in her life, sharing simply stunning pics from a maternity photo shoot showing her cradling her growing baby bump. Wearing a gorgeous gathered and flowy one-shoulder gown, she looked down at her stomach for one snap and looked up at the camera for the next. As expected, her glam was on point and her long, brunette hair was perfectly styled.
“next chapter, motherhood 🤍,” Culpo wrote in the caption of her post shared with her 5.4 million followers.
As expected, many jumped into Culpo’s comments section to share their excitement for the married couple.
“Beautiful! Beyond happy for you!! ❤️❤️❤️,” SI Swimsuit general manager Hillary Drezner commented.
“Congratulations! You look stunning,” added SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day.
“Congratulations!!!” Demi Lovato wrote.
“Olivia!!!! I am soooo happy for you and @christianmccaffrey 🥹🥹🥹🥹!!! You’re going to be an amazing mama 😍 😍😍😍😍 soooo happy!!!!” Jessie James Decker said.
After her initial announcement, Culpo also shared a particularly heartfelt video to Instagram, featuring her and McCaffrey all loved up walking in a field. Set to the song “Bloom” by The Paper Kites, the pair looked head over heels—and so ready for their next chapter—as they posed for the camera.
Culpo and McCaffrey got married last June in a beautiful church ceremony in Rhode Island. For her big day, the 2020 SI Swimsuit cover girl wore an elegant, timeless custom Dolce & Gabbana gown that channeled old Hollywood glamour. “I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form,” she said of her wedding dress. “I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity.”
Among other accolades, Culpo is a four-time SI Swimsuit model, making her debut in the magazine in 2018 with a special “In Her Own Words” series, captured by Taylor Ballantyne in New York. She returned in 2019 with Josie Clough in Australia, in 2020 with Yu Tsai in Bali and once more in 2021 with Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. For her cover shoot, she also posed with Jasmine Sanders and Kate Love.
We’re so thrilled for this adorable couple and their expanding family!