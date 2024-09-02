Olivia Culpo Puts Personal Spin on Business Chic in Late Summer Linen Pantsuit
Fall weather is on its way, but until it arrives, you’ll find us basking in the last lingering bit of summer weather. That entails, of course, a continued attention to our summer closet rotation. We may be gearing up mentally for cooler weather, but it’s not exactly time to ditch the seasonal whites for more muted tones.
In fact, you’ll find us sporting our brightest hues until weather forces us to do otherwise. We’re taking after Olivia Culpo in that regard. The American model is still very much in a summer mindset where her closet is concerned, and that means bright whites and light linens. Recently, the model stepped out for an evening bike ride in an outfit that featured all of that and more.
She wore a crisp white linen pantsuit, including a simple V-neck vest and a pair of wide leg pants. To that, she added simple black sandals and forwent any accessories, giving the white set a chance to shine on its own.
Culpo isn’t the first fashionable model to rock a laid-back pantsuit this season. We saw a similar style on the likes of model and entrepreneur Emily DiDonato earlier this summer. The pair are proving pantsuits to be only the latest business style to be adopted by the glamorous. It’s no longer just an office staple, it’s a stunning streetwear look, too.
As the seasons change, you can fully expect we’ll be keeping tabs on Culpo. Her style is too good to expect otherwise.