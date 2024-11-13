Olivia Culpo Keeps it Sporty, Casual With Her Latest 49ers Game Day Look
Olivia Culpo brought her A-game style to the VIP box for the San Francisco 49ers’ nail-biting win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who they defeated 23-20 on Monday, Nov. 11. The SI Swimsuit model, who posed for the cover of the 2020 issue in Bali, cheered on her husband, NFL star running back Christian McCaffrey and nailed her lowkey look.
Culpo kept her outfit effortlessly cool, sporty and casual with an activewear scoop-neck romper, layering it under a vintage-inspired red and white 49ers windbreaker from Wear By Erin Andrews that added a pop of retro flair. She completed the ensemble with crew socks and chunky New Balance sneakers. She accessorized with a small black designer purse and minimal gold jewelry including a wristwatch, dainty pendant necklace and dangly earrings. The 32-year-old shared a cute get ready with me on TikTok alongside her mother-in-law, Lisa McCaffrey.
“Proud of you, husband ❤️,” the former Miss Universe captioned a carousel of game day pics shared with her 5.5 million Instagram followers.
“That bodysuit tho 😮💨💅,” Spiritual Gangster commented.
“I want that black onesie!!!! ♥️♥️♥️ ,” Sazan Hendriz agreed.
“Love that guy,” 49ers teammate Kyle Juszczyk chimed.
“you’re so beautiful!” Alyssa Lynch complimented.
“He’s back! You guys are the cutest ❣️,” one fan wrote.
“Americas sweethearts ❤️🔥,” another declared.
While fans were thrilled to see Culpo and McCaffrey, 28, posing together, they were even more excited about her reunion with her mother-in-law.
“When you’re reunited with your MIL after 10 long weeks without football,” Culpo wrote on-screen above another hilarious video post. The women sang along to “Made For Me” by Muni Long while they watched the game.
“😂😂😂 this is amazing!!!” Mariel Swan said.
“FINALLY!!!” Casidy Bybee added.
“Nice work ladiesssssss,” Gus Culpo stated.
The model and athlete have been dating since 2019, and they tied the knot earlier this year in Culpo’s hometown in Rhode Island.
“He was beaming and very emotional,” Culpo recalled about walking down the aisle. “I was so shaky. It was really special — and I know it’s a moment that we’ll both have imprinted in our memories forever. [After the wedding before the cocktail hour. We had our own bottle of Champagne. We had everything that the guests were eating downstairs, but we had a moment to really regroup and take in the moment as newlyweds, having just had our very intimate ceremony. And I would recommend that if a bride and groom can take those moments away, it’s really special.”