Olivia Culpo and Husband Christian McCaffrey Are the Cutest Dorothy and Tin Man Ever
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are headed to Emerald City! But, not dressed as their regular old former Miss Universe and star NFL running back selves, of course. The duo have taken on Dorothy and the Tin Man’s characters this Halloween and they look straight out of the Wizard of Oz novel.
The supermodel, who starred on the cover of the 2020 SI Swimsuit issue following her photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Bali, looked adorable as ever in a plaid blue and white off-the-shoulder mini dress featuring a delicate lace trim and dainty red bows that mimicked the larger ones fastened at the ends of the two braids in her hair. She accessorized with white pointed-toe heels and a picnic basket and opted for a sweet, glowy full-coverage flam including sleek eyebrows, dark lashes, chiseled cheekbones and a glossy mauve lip. The San Francisco 49ers player rocked a structured metallic tin suit with a gray long sleeve, gloves, sneakers and a pointed faux-tin hat.
And, the best part is their toy poodle Oliver Sprinkles made for the most perfect Toto.
“We’re off to see the wizard ! ⭐️🛣️,” the 32-year-old captioned an Instagram carousel shared with her 5.5 million followers on Oct. 30.
“YES❤️❤️❤️,” fellow SI Swim model Brooks Nader, who was on the cover of the 2023 issue, commented.
“You two look great,” Lauren Kunijo complimented.
“So cute,” Isabel Alysa added.
“Sooo Obsessed 😍😍😍!!!!,” Mariel Swan exclaimed.
“Cutiessss❤️,” Gabriel Correia wrote.
“Not in Kansas anymore!! Such a beautiful couple...Happy Halloween guys 🎃,” one fan gushed.
Culpo and McCaffrey, 28, began dating in 2019 after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date, and have been “inseparable” ever since. They got engaged last April and tied the knot in the most gorgeous, lavish wedding this summer at Ocean House, a historic beachfront hotel in the Rhode Island native’s home state.
“Even with so many people in the room, it felt like it was just Christian and I,” Culpo shared. “Christian blurted out ‘I do!’ within the first 30 seconds of the ceremony. The priest told him we weren’t quite there yet, and our family and friends had a great moment of laughter at his eagerness. As a bride, there’s no better feeling than your husband not being able to wait a second longer to marry you.”