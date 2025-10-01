Olivia Dunne Kicked Off Her Birthday Festivities in a Gold Mini Dress With Paul Skenes

Swimsuit

Birthday mode: activated.

Olivia Dunne officially turned 23 today, Oct. 1, but the celebration began a little early, as per usual—with a night out in New York City alongside boyfriend and MLB star Paul Skenes.

The couple was photographed in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village on Sunday, Sept. 30, as they stepped out for a birthday dinner. The Louisiana State University grads looked polished, glowing and in love.

Dunne wore a dazzling champagne-toned vintage Dolce & Gabbana mini dress from the brand’s 2003 archive, reworked and sourced by celebrity stylist and fashion curator Janet Mandell. The structured number featured black lingerie-inspired straps, balconette cups and a luxuriously glossy finish—signature D&G. It clung perfectly to her toned, sculpted frame and showed off her tiny waist and defined arms.

Her glam was classic Dunne. The TikTok sensation opted for luminous, flawless skin, feathered brows, rosy cheeks, chiseled cheekbones, an extra-glossy pink lip and a sharp winged liner. Her long blonde locks were sleek and pin-straight, parted down the middle with a few face-framing pieces left loose. She accessorized with tiny diamond huggie earrings, a luxe tennis bracelet and a Gucci monogram handbag in a soft brown-beige colorway. Black pointed-toe slingbacks finished the look.

Paparazzi caught the three-time SI Swimsuit model and 2025 cover star flashing a bright smile as she stepped out of a black van. Skenes, ever the gentleman, followed behind and gently closed her car door.

The pitcher, who was selected first overall in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, kept things cool in a navy button-up and crisp white jeans. He recently wrapped his second professional season, where he quickly climbed the minor league ranks and dominated headlines with his 100-mph fastball.

Dunne and Skenes were first publicly linked during the 2023 College World Series, when the gymnast was spotted wearing his LSU jersey in the stands. Since then, the two have gone red-carpet official, starred in a GQ Sports feature and shared adorable behind the scenes glimpses of their life—from baseball games to NCAA championships to birthday surprises.

The New Jersey native has been bopping all over the country since graduation in May, when she also cemented her status as an SI Swimsuit cover girl after posting for Ben Watts in Bermuda for the 2025 magazine. She‘s been busy building her media brand and embracing her influencer era, while also giving back to young female athletes through her Livvy Fund. Last month, she presented at the MTV VMAs and finally moved into her Manhattan apartment.

