Olivia Dunne: 2025 Bermuda

Dunne is a gymnast and content creator who’s garnered over 13 million combined followers on Instagram and TikTok. She made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023 and has shot with the magazine ever since. Dunne is the most followed and highest-paid female college athlete with more than seven figures in name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. She recently completed her collegiate gymnastics career after a five-year stint at LSU.
A 21-square-mile island 650 miles off the North Carolina coast, Bermuda provided a stunning backdrop for Dunne’s third shoot. With pink powdery shorelines and crystal blue water, the island is a destination for relaxation. Enjoy a boat ride around the North Atlantic, and you may even catch some native wildlife on your journey. Alternatively, you can get up close to the action by diving around the island’s reefs. Looking for a place to lounge? No problem! Bermuda is home to one of the world’s top beaches, Horseshoe Bay Beach.
The SI Swimsuit fashion team firmly believes that animal print will always be in style, and based this shoot on bold prints paired with playful accessories. The island of Bermuda is known for its colorful architecture, so the team opted for vivid looks and colorful accessories such as tees, sneakers and ‘80s-inspired jewelry.
Hair: Brian Buenaventura at The Wall Group using Orlando Pita Play, Color Wow and Olaplex Makeup:Jodie Boland at The Wall Group using Supergoop!, Jones Road Beauty, Loving Tan and LilFox Beauty Photographer: Ben Watts
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Reina Olga. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Shirt by MONSE. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit and hat by MANGO. Sandals by The ATTICO. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Hat by ’47. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
