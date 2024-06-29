Olivia Dunne Channels Meredith Blake in Chic Collared Mini Dress in New York City
Olivia Dunne’s fans had the opportunity of a lifetime to meet the LSU athlete during a meet and greet event hosted by Nautica at Macy’s in Manhattan’s Herald Square on June 25. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who was photographed in Puerto Rico for her debut last year, and reunited with visual artist Ben Watts for her rookie feature in Portugal for the 2024 issue, became an ambassador and campaign star for the clothing brand in February.
Dunne channeled her inner sassy, sophisticated Meredith Blake in a cute black athletic mini number, the brand’s sold-out Colorblock Zip-Up Polo Dress, which features white trim on the short sleeves, V-neck and collar. The New Jersey native’s long blonde locks were loose and wavy and she opted for her signature glowy glam, including her natural freckles, a tiny eyeliner wing, rosy cheeks, feathered brows and a glossy pink lip. The NCAA women’s gymnastics champion showed off her slim, sculpted figure, toned legs and soft smile in the series of pics the brand posted to Instagram.
“A look into yesterdays meet & greet with @livvydunne at @macys, Herald Square in NYC⛵ #Nautica,” the brand wrote.
Tuesday’s event was open to the public in the afternoon and followed by a private Nautica dinner. The content creator and TikTok sensation, who is dating MLB player Paul Skenes, also snapped another series of quirky photo booth selfies, blowing a kiss and pointing at the event’s “Livvy Dunne” signage.
“Dinner party fun with @livvydunne & friends💜,” Nautica captioned another snap.