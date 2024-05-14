Olivia Dunne: 2024 Portugal

A gymnast since the age of 3, Dunne recently helped lead LSU Gymnastics to its first national championship in program history. The senior is one of the highest-paid female athletes in college sports today, making more than seven figures in name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. In June 2023, she created the Livvy Fund, using her NIL success to help other female student-athletes at LSU partner with brands and secure their own deals. Dunne returns to the SI Swimsuit issue for the second consecutive year in 2024.
Porto and the North, Portugal, offer both scenic stretches of Atlantic coastline and the verdant green vineyards of the Douro Valley, where the locals grow and harvest wine grapes. With towns steeped in history and Portuguese culture and beaches primed for relaxation, the region is ideal for both the adventurous and the relaxation-seeking traveler. With its unique natural beauty, it was the perfect destination for the 2024 SI Swimsuit issue.
To learn more about Porto and the North, Portugal, including where to stay, what to eat and can’t-miss beaches and activities, click here.
The styling on set in the Douro Valley blended balletcore and cottagecore. The resulting swimwear picks featured pastel colors, floral prints and feminine details (think ruffles, bows and corsets), which was contrasted by the edgy and antique-inspired jewelry.
Hair: Anthony Cristiano for Anthony Cristiano Salon Chicago using Phyto Paris USA Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, LILFOX, BIOEFFECT and Hourglass Cosmetics Photographer: Ben Watts
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Swim Like A Mermaid. Bolero by Free People. Earrings by Cleopatra’s Bling. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Four Three Seven. Necklace by MONDO MONDO. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
