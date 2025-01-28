Olivia Dunne Is Cozy, Glowy and Sculpted in Black Workout Set, Gray Hoodie
Elite gymnast Olivia Dunne is once again proving why she’s a style icon for athletes and fans alike. The LSU fifth-year and 2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Champion stunned in a recent Instagram post by Vuori, the activewear brand she’s proudly represented for years. Known for living in their pieces both in and out of the gym, the 22-year-old showcased a sleek black leggings and sports bra set layered under a cozy light heather gray zip-up hoodie.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who has become a trailblazer in collegiate athletics as well as the name, image and likeness movement as the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, showcased her sculpted physique and radiant glow while keeping it casual.
“@livvydunne keeping it cozy in her favorite Restore Hoodie,” the brand captioned the trio of images. In the cover snap, the New Jersey native showed off her soft smolder as she rested her arm on a ledge and bent on her knee. Her long blonde-brown locks were loose and flowing with the wind. In the second pic, she unzipped the hoodie to reveal her super toned arms and abs, as well as the matching black Vuori Daily Bra ($48) and completed the look with some sleek black sunglasses.
Dunne opted for a soft, fresh glam look including feathered brows, rosy cheeks, a wash of warm taupe eyeshadow, wispy lashes and glossy pink lips.
Dunne joined the Vuori family in 2021 and is constantly rocking their designs in her personal and professional life.
“Fashion has always been a huge passion of mine,” she shared. “Before college, my coach and I would design my own custom leotards for all my major competitions. I love expressing myself through my style and I fell in love with Vuori because I thought their clothes looked and felt amazing. I couldn’t be more proud that my first brand partnership is with them.”