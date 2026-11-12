Olivia Dunne’s Go-To Fitness Footwear Is Sporty, Stylish and SI Swimsuit Model-Approved

Olivia Dunne’s go-to fitness footwear is the ultimate in sleek sporty style.

Back in February, the retired gymnast and four-time SI Swimsuit model revealed she partnered with athletic brand NOBULL. At the time, Dunne said of the business venture, “I’ve never believed in shortcuts—not in gymnastics, not in business and not in life. NOBULL stands for that same mentality, and I am proud to be a partner. ... This isn’t about putting my name on something. It’s about investing in a brand that reflects who I am and how I move through life. This is bigger than a partnership. We’re building the future together.”

And Dunne continued to embrace that ideology this week, giving fans on social media a peek at her current at-home workout routine. In the clip, the athlete spotlighted a pair of sneakers from the brand, declaring the stylish shoes are “full body sculpt approved.”

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In the short video, the 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model—who recently returned for her fourth photo shoot in the magazine’s 2026 issue in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico—rocked a cool, coordinating cocoa-colored workout set as she flexed her muscles. She then laced up her NOBULL Women’s Allday Knit Sneakers ($150), the caption declaring, “I tested them first so you didn’t have to… obsessed with my Allday Knits.”

Dunne then got into her at-home workout, lying on her back on a yoga mat. The intense routine was all about sculpting and tightening, with many moves specifically targeting the athlete’s core. These included hip lifts, planks and classic crunches, all with slight variations to better fit her personal fitness goals.

Of course, this is far from the first time Dunne has posted her at-home workouts for fans. The star regularly shares peeks at her go-to sets on social media, and recently she even brought it back to her former D1 workout routine, which she utilized as an NCAA Championship-winning gymnast at Louisiana State University.

And one quick peek at the comments on her latest workout video also showed that Dunne’s routine was totally SI Swimsuit model-approved! Several of the model’s fellow brand stars were happy to stop by the post to cheer her on.

“Go girl,” SI Swimsuit model and fitness coach Katie Austin penned, to which Dunne quipped, “me, u, Denise workout ?!”

“Need dat,” SI Swimsuit star Olivia Ponton proclaimed. Dunne then responded, “I gotchu fam.”

“Allday Knits passed the Livvy test 🤝🔥,” NOBULL concluded.

To shop more of Dunne’s favorite NOBULL fitness finds—including her gift guide—click here.

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