Olivia Dunne Mesmerizes in Green Fitted Strapless Gown, Sparkly Mini Skirt Ahead of Mardi Gras
Olivia Dunne was treated like the queen she is this weekend as New Orleans celebrated Mardi Gras. The fifth-year LSU gymnast, who goes to school in Baton Rouge, didn’t have to travel far for the iconic annual Krewe of Endymion Parade on March 1. The 22-year-old was invited, as the celebrity grand marshal, to sit atop a massive float that cruises down the streets. She was captured waving and smiling at fans who cheered in support of the internet sensation and even tossed tons of beaded necklaces out into the crowd.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who posed in Puerto Rico for her debut in 2023 and traveled to Portugal for her rookie feature in the 60th anniversary issue last year, working with photographer Ben Watts both times, showed off her glamorous outfit and excitement in a new Instagram post.
The Forbes Top Creator donned a beautiful deep green gown that perfectly hugged her toned figure and tiny waist—a result of being an NCAA women’s gymnastics champion—and tossed on an added layer of drama with a matching floor-length rosette coat with a trailing hem. Her long blonde locks were styled in perfect voluminous curls and she accessorized with several fun, colorful chains around her neck as she threw one arm up in the air and was photographed for a cute candid as the cover snap.
In a later pic, the Vuori activewear and Accelerator Active Energy drink ambassador showed off a more sultry, chic Mardi Gras party outfit, including a cool antique-inspired sequined mini skirt and ultra-cropped white crochet top that displayed her washboard abs. Underneath the knit cover-up, the 22-year-old sported a dark purple crisscross bralette.
“Earned my beads!” the New Jersey native captioned the carousel shared with her 5.3 million Instagram followers. The content creator, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, also shared some viral videos with her 8 million TikTok fans. In another pic, Dunne, who is dating MLB player and Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes, posed with pop star Katy Perry.
“Mardi queen,” Aleah Finnegan commented.
“Queen,” The Bachelor star Kelsey Anderson, who is from Louisiana and also attended the parade and several parties this weekend, agreed.
“So gorgeous 😍😍,” Grace Boor added.
“YOURE STUNNING,” Lexi Zeiss wrote.
“MARDI GRAS MASCOTTT,” Sophie Rain declared.
“slayed that mardi pardi,” Kailin Chio gushed.
“Liv for mayor,” Savannah Schoenherr begged.