Olivia Dunne Perfects Cold Weather Fashion in Crop Top, Cozy Sweaters
Olivia Dunne is ready for winter fashion and she's more than stocked up with tons of warm, festive, chic sweaters from Nautica. The brand ambassador, who was tapped to star as the face of the spring 2024 campaign in February, is still sporting high-quality pieces from Nautica throughout the seasons.
In her latest Instagram reel, the LSU gymnast, who begins her fifth and final competition season with the reigning NCAA champions, the Tigers, in January, showed off her style skills, creating comfortable and cute outfits from a variety of knit looks.
“get cozy with me this holiday season in @nautica #ad,” the 22-year-old, who celebrated her birthday in October, captioned the video shared with her 5.4 million Instagram followers. Dunne not only proved her modeling skills and mirror selfie skills, looking stunning in each mini clip but also her mastery of content creation.
The social media star, who has racked up a following of 8.1 million on TikTok, effortlessly transitioned from one look to the next with just a wave of her hand in front of the camera she was transformed into a brand-new outfit. She donned the cutest cable-knit number in white and a beige version, a textured boat-neck red long-sleeve, a trendy oversized brown barn jacket with a corduroy collar, a warm heather-gray zip-up, a quilted jacket and flaunted her washboard abs in a denim overshirt which she tied and cropped at her waist. In some snippets, she tossed her long blonde locks up into a bun secured with a claw clip, while in others her hair was loose and cascading around her shoulder. The two-time SI Swimsuit model added a sophisticated vibe to some of the looks with clear eyeglasses.
“Exceptional give me 14 of em rn,” Filipino-American gymnast Aleah Finnegan commented.
“All denim >>> 😍,” the Nautica brand’s official Instagram account wrote, complimenting the Canadian suit style.
“Perfect looks to be cozy in, the New Jersey native’s mother Kat Dunne added.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Nautica family. It’s a brand that I have been a fan of since I was a child. Nautica perfectly aligns with my lifestyle because it values confidence, versatility and style,” the Livvy Fund creator said in a press release earlier this year.
“Livvy’s dedication to her craft and ability to inspire millions aligns perfectly with Nautica women’s sportswear – a line designed for women who are active, confident and embrace a lifestyle that seamlessly merges fashion with performance,” Stefani Fleurant, owner of Nautica, added.