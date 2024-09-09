Olivia Dunne Rocked a Textured Green Cut-Out One-Piece in Puerto Rico: Get the Look
If this past season was any indication, the one-piece is well and truly back. For years now, the classic swimwear style has taken a back seat to the two-piece. But recent trends in the space indicate that that is no longer the case.
Of course, we still love a bikini—with so many flattering styles on the market, how could we not? We simply have a renewed appreciation for the one-piece, and, particularly, for the sort of unique (and uniquely flattering) styles taking over the swimwear market.
Take, for example, the one-piece from Rielli that Olivia Dunne wore during her 2023 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Puerto Rico. Unlike the streamlined one-pieces of old, this swimsuit is appealing for its flattering construction, which adds a touch of intrigue to what has historically been a simple style.
Rielli Laís One-Piece, $200 (riellibrand.com)
This color-blocked one-piece from Rielli is unique both in its stunning tri-color print and its stunning (and flattering!) cut-out silhouette. Made of an interwoven V-neck top and high-cut bottoms, this style is sure to become a permanent fixture in your personal swimwear rotation, season after season.
If you aren’t immediately convinced by the look of the swimsuit alone, then the fact that Dunne herself endorsed the look should be encouragement enough to add the look to your swimwear stock. The LSU gymnast and two-time brand model has worn a series of really stunning swimsuits for the magazine, but this is definitely one of our favorites.