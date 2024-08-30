Olivia Dunne Rocked This Baby Pink Crochet Two-Piece in Portugal: Get the Look
As Labor Day weekend approaches, many people are thinking about wrapping up their summer. However, here at SI Swimsuit, we’ve always got swimwear on the brain—which is why we’re choosing to highlight one of our very favorite looks from 2024 rookie Olivia Dunne’s photo shoot in Portugal.
The two-time brand model, who was featured in the 2023 issue as an athlete following her photo shoot in Puerto Rico, absolutely dazzled in the Andi Bagus bikini while on set in the southern European country. And while the 21-year-old LSU gymnast was styled in the light pink set, it is also available in more than a dozen different colors to suit your personal style.
Zinnia Bikini, $69 (andi-bagus.com)
The stunning and intricate swimsuit “took months to perfect,” according to the brand’s official website. The end result was worth the hard work, as the resulting suit features handmade cotton flowers set on nude mesh to make it look like “flowers floating on the skin.” The delicate bikini is sold as a set, and features a traditional, triangle-style top and Brazilian bottoms.
So, whether you’re looking for one last swimwear purchase to make it through the end of the summer season in style, or are shopping for a forthcoming beach trip, be sure to click “add to cart” above. The suit is not only approved by Dunne, but has an average 4.8 stars from happy customer reviews.
“Amazing quality, fits beautifully!” one person wrote. “Bought it in watermelon red and white - I’ve mix and matched them both with two other crochet sets that I purchased in the past.”