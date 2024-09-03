Olivia Dunne Sizzles in Black Crochet Monokini: Get the Look Here
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne has traveled to two incredible locations for her work with the annual magazine. Last year, she was featured in the publication as an athlete, and photographed in Puerto Rico. For the 60th anniversary magazine this May, Dunne was named a rookie and traveled to Porto and the North, Portugal.
While on location in the southern European country, Dunne rocked a selection of swimwear styles that were inspired by the trendy cottagecore and balletcore aesthetics. While most of the bikinis and one-pieces featured pastels, florals and feminine details, a few pieces brought to mind the edgier mood of her SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Puerto Rico last year.
This pick in particular, a girly crochet monokini in black, is the perfect example of cottagecore with an edge.
Grease Monkey Crochet Monokini In Black, $175 (lisamaree.co)
This intricate swimsuit was initially designed for the 2013 film American Hustle, starring Amy Adams, Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper and Christian Bale. The suit features halter ties behind the neck and in back for a custom fit, and is also available in several other colors, including white, bright blue, baby pink and cream. Shop all Lisa Maree one-pieces here.
“Coming back for Year 2, I mean, last year I said it was a dream come true, and nothing’s changed,” Dunne told us while on set in Portugal earlier this year. “It’s still a dream come true. I can’t believe I can call myself a rookie. It feels unreal.”