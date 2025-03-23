Olivia Dunne’s Ultra Feminine Blue Gingham Two-Piece Featured in Portugal Serves Major Spring Inspo
NCAA gymnast and social media phenomenon Olivia Dunne is a force to be reckoned with. The 22-year-old New Jersey native, who has amassed a major following on social media, is the highest-paid female college athlete through her many impressive NIL deals. With a combined following of 13.3 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, she’s worked with big-name brands such as American Eagle, Nautica, Purina and Grubhub. In 2024, she landed a coveted spot on Forbes’s 30 Under 30 list and that same year made her debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Dunne ran it back the following year with SI Swimsuit, posing in the gorgeous countryside of Portugal for a super feminine, sexy, cottagecore-aesthetic shoot with photographer Ben Watts. The delicate styles, light colors and floral accents came together to deliver a sweet and flirty vibe that totally took our breath away. One particular baby blue two-piece she wore is totally giving us spring vibes—and now that it’s officially spring, we need something just like it in our wardrobe ASAP.
Unfortunately, the top in the blue gingham two-piece Dunne rocked is no longer available—you can buy the bottoms here—but we’ve scoured the internet for other fabulous items in a very similar style and pattern. But first, check out the inspo:
If you’re planning a vacation or just know someone with a pool worth visiting this spring, a feminine delicate bikini like this one is seriously ideal. Here are four great looks that’ll make your friends do a double take.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Frankie’s Bikinis Nick Skimpy Triangle Bikini Top, $100 and Divine Skimpy String Bikini Bottom, $100 (frankiesbikinis.com)
This halter triangle bikini with cheeky—but not too revealing—matching bottoms is the perfect blend of feminine and classic.
Edikted Gingham Knotted Triangle Bikini Top, $36.80 and Edikted Gingham High Cut Bikini Bottom, $36.80 (pacsun.com)
Another great halter option—at an affordable price—is this pretty, simple and sexy two-piece featuring high-cut bottoms and double knot detailing.
Love & Lemons Bay Bikini Top, $89 and Bay Bikini Bottom, $89 (revolve.com)
With long string ties to ensure the perfect fit, this micro bikini with a thong bottom is sure to turn the heat up.
Shopbop Montce Petal Bikini Top, $142 and Lulu Zigzag Stitch Bikini Bottoms, $94 (shopbop.com)
Another fabulous option is this two-piece with lined underwire cups and long strings to be tied into bows on top. The matching bottoms feature ruching in the back for a cheeky look.