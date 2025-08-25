Olivia Dunne Turns Heads at US Open in Strapless Dress That Defines Summer’s Must-Have Pattern
Olivia Dunne spent her Sunday on the sidelines of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y., for the US Open. While in attendance for the two-week-long event, which kicked off last week, the three-time SI Swimsuit model looked as trendy as ever in an ensemble fitting for a day in the sun.
Adorned in polka dots, Dunne paired a chocolate brown maxi dress with a matching headband. The strapless, ruffled garment—featuring a flattering slit that reached the model’s quad—was further accessorized with a silver watch and strappy black heels.
Posting a handful of snaps from the tournament to her Instagram story, Dunne displayed her full look at the Passes Tennis Club and in the stands, while also giving her TikTok followers a peek at her ’fit with Ava Grace Majury. Additionally, she cheered on the first-round matchup of the tournament between Aryna Sabalenka and Rebeka Masarova, penning, “SOME BADA$$ WOMEN!”
Like Dunne, Sabalenka captivated attendees with her gameday looks and touched upon how her on-court fashion ups her own game.
“For me, going on [the] court [in] big stadiums, it feels like, you know, dressing up for the event,” the 27-year-old explained in a press conference after securing a win versus Masarova. “This is the moment where I can really show myself, and the better I look, the better I perform. The better I feel with my outfit, the better I play.”
Sabalenka sported a black-and-white dress from Nike during her matchup and stepped onto the court in a silver, cropped metallic jacket that immediately drew attention to the Belarus native. On the outfit, she continued, “I just wanted to enter the court as bright as possible and make sure everyone sees me. I think it fits my personality.”
First round matchups of the US Open continue today, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.
As for Dunne, we’ll likely see the 22-year-old SI Swimsuit brand staple—who scored her first cover this year—at more women’s sports events in the future. In April, after she retired from gymnastics, the former Louisiana State Tiger gave a promising sentiment to USA Today on her own future with athletics.
“I definitely would want to do something with sports and keep advocating for women’s sports, especially since I'm fortunate to have this platform,” Dunne told the outlet.
She added, “I’ll keep working with brands, and I’ll keep being a sports fan and staying involved with sports.”