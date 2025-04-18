Livvy Dunne Announces Retirement From Gymnastics After 5-Year Stint At LSU
It’s official: Olivia (Livvy) Dunne’s gymnastics career has come to an end.
The Louisiana State University gymnast, who gained a massive TikTok following throughout her time with the organization, is hanging up her leotard after a 5-year stint at the SEC (Southeastern Conference) school.
“✌️ out gymnastics it’s been real... and of course forever LSU! 💜” Dunne shared to X on Friday.
The 23-year-old is coming off a stellar season with the Tigers, who most recently won the Southeastern Conference championship. The team finished third place in the NCAA semifinals on April 17, and with the top two teams advancing to the NCAA finals, LSU’s season ultimately came to an end.
The club posted a touching tribute to Instagram, sharing, “Forever proud to be a Tiger. Thank you for everything Tiger Nation 💜 see ya'll next year!”
Fans of the team rushed to the comments to show their support and that, despite an unfavorable end to the season, Tiger Nation will always have their back.
“Always and forever. Thank you girls for such an amazing beautiful season. You all bring so much joy to so many fans! To all the girls leaving you will be missed more than you know,” one commenter shared.
“Forever LSU fan and this team in particular. You ladies had an amazing season so keep those heads up high. You truly are great role models for young gymnasts! ❤️,” another user wrote.
“An incredible team and an hour to watch them,“ another chimed in.
The LSU gymnastics team won 25 meets this season with only four losses and completed a perfect 5-0 record at home. Dunne is one of ten seniors/graduate students on the team who were honored for their efforts with the program in March.
As Dunne moves on to the next chapter, the SI Swimsuit model has pictured what life will look like without the sport she’s played for two decades, as Dunne told PEOPLE Magazine she’s been competing in the sport since 3 years old.
Some things she has in mind? Traveling to Pittsburgh to support her MLB boyfriend, Paul Skenes.
“I’m super excited to be able to spend time with Paul,“ Dunne told PEOPLE. “I’ve always had to train during my summers and stuff [...] So to be able to not have to do gymnastics training and be able to spend more time in Pittsburgh with Paul enjoying the baseball season, I’m looking forward to that.“
Dunne will also grace the pages of SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue, and you can get a sneak peek of her newest photoshoot here.