Olivia Dunne Wore This Incredible Black Cut-Out One-Piece in Portugal
Olivia Dunne’s rookie SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Portugal was inspired by flirty feminine suits, pulling hints of balletcore and cottagecore aesthetics. But, that doesn’t mean the LSU gymnast wasn’t able to turn up the heat.
She deviated from pastel plaid prints, ruffle details, bow embellishments and lace embroidery for one marvelous look in particular. Dunne’s black number from Agent Provocateur was a super edgy, sexy and bold moment, and the 21-year-old she looked absolutely incredible in the black halter cut-out monokini.
Agent Provocateur Anja Swimsuit, $285 (agentprovocateur.com)
The SI Swimsuit fashion team paired the sultry number with a statement necklace from Classic Silver and Ottoman Hands bracelets. Dunne posed in front of a beautiful European building covered in lush green vines and leaves.
The NCAA star, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, made her debut with the brand last year, when she traveled to Puerto Rico. She reunited with photographer Ben Watts in the quaint, picturesque landscapes of Porto and the North for her feature in this year’s 60th anniversary issue.
“Coming back for Year 2, I mean, last year I said it was a dream come true, and nothing’s changed. It’s still a dream come true. I can’t believe I can call myself a rookie. It feels unreal,” the New Jersey native said while on location. “[To me], SI Swim means to me being comfortable in your own skin and being undeniably you, which is something I still work on to this day.”