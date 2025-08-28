Olivia Ponton Channels Sweet 1960s Style for Timeless US Open Outfit
Olivia Ponton never ceases to amaze her fans with her stunning wardrobe. She seems to have the perfect outfit for any event—including her most recent outing at the 2025 US Open.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model took to her Instagram account this week to post a couple of videos featuring her cute outfit for the tournament, which served up serious vintage glam. Her ensemble featured a strapless white mini dress that flared slightly at the hem, giving the silhouette a timeless hourglass shape. Also worthy of praise was the button placed at the top of the outfit, which was a nice touch, elevating the look further.
See Ponton’s Instagram video here.
Ponton also showed off her accessorizing skills by pairing her dress with some fantastic jewelry options. While some might have complemented this look with subtle silvers, Ponton chose to go all-out with gold instead. From earrings and necklaces to bracelets and watches, she was dripping from head to toe in gold.
In another video showcasing her time at the US Open, the model flaunted her movie knowledge. Using Nelly Furtado’s “Maneater” as the soundtrack for her second video, Ponton showed her fans that she’s definitely seen Luca Guadagnino’s 2024 tennis film, Challengers. It appeared she took a note or two from Guadagnino, as the cinematic vibe of her Instagram video felt like a scene straight out of the sports title starring Zendaya.
Just last week, Potnton told her YouTube audience that her team desires her to post more aesthetically pleasing videos on her other social media platforms, such as Instagram and TikTok, and it’s safe to assume she’s doing exceptionally well at achieving this goal. So much so, her fans can’t help but notice. “Love the video,” one fan wrote underneath her post. “It was sweet. It was smooth. It was charismatic [...] Thank you for the video olivia.”
And when she wasn’t using her camera to capture amazing moments at the US Open, she enjoyed the event by sipping on some cold drinks and being in the presence of delicious-looking seafood. Should the next US Open have the same refreshments, Ponton will definitely return to partake in some scrumptious dining.
Between dressing to the nines and checking things off her to-do list, the model absolutely had a week well spent. Maybe a vlog detailing her time at the US Open is on the way soon? Fingers crossed!