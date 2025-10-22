Olivia Ponton Proves You Can Still Rock a Bold Beachside Look in the Middle of Fall
It doesn’t matter if it’s sweater weather; Olivia Ponton can’t seem to stay away from the beach.
The model shared some super summery swimsuit photos on her Instagram this week, showing that her hunger for the sandy shore can’t be satiated. Ponton shined in a forest green bikini for the snapshots. The two-piece ensemble was not only crafted in the perfect hue to make her skin even more glowy, but it also had the perfect fit that flattered her toned physique. Furthermore, it proved that no one can go wrong with ruched fabric on a swimsuit.
See Ponton’s Instagram post here.
As for her accessories, the SI Swimsuit model highlighted how to spruce up a beachside look beyond the swimsuit, opting for a colorful headscarf. The stellar item that really tied everything together to result in an effortlessly fiery final look fit for summer or autumn.
And if Ponton’s fans want to see more of the celebrity on the shoreline, they can head over to her TikTok account, where she has posted even more content about her beach style as of late. In one of her TikToks, she took a trip to Turks & Caicos and enjoyed the sights, sounds and shadows of the illustrious tropical location.
“Gatorade water,” the 23-year-old joked when describing the bright blue hue of the ocean in front of her. “It’s actually not that cold.”
Her brief moment of joy was then interrupted by concern once she saw a silhouette in the water. She questioned, “What is that shadow in the water? Should I be concerned?” But, as her fans can attest, there’s very little that would stop this beach-lover from taking a dive. Despite small anxieties, Ponton proceeded to take multiple refreshing dips into the ocean. She rated the experience a “10 out of 10” before running to the shore, loving the water dancing underneath her feet.
Also on her TikTok, which boasts a loyal following of 7.6 million, are even more beach day videos. In each of them, she’s wearing swimsuits just as stylish as her most recent green two-piece. Some fan-favorites appear to be her cheetah print swimsuit (2.9 million views) and her white string bikini (202,000 views).
Without a doubt, everyone is obsessed with Ponton and her love for the beach, so it’s safe to assume that her next tropical TikTok will be a hit as well.