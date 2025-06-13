Swimsuit

Olivia Ponton Is Connecticut Chic in Blue Button-Up and Khaki Shorts for Polo Match

The model can now check ‘attending a sporting event’ off her New York bucket list.

Diana Nosa

Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton / Rob Kim/Getty Images

Two-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton styled it up in Connecticut this week as she took to the polo field in some seriously sophisticated attire.

Ponton’s latest outfit consisted of a sky blue button-up collared shirt and a pair of khaki shorts, which she adorned with a dark brown belt. An outfit of this caliber absolutely wouldn’t be complete without a knit item, which was why Ponton accessorized further with a cream sweater. She finished everything off with some dark-tinted sunglasses and beige wedges.

Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Maui Girl. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

She attended the Greenwich polo match, which made for some great content as she took to her YouTube channel to vlog her experience, including the thought process behind her outfit.

To create the ensemble, the 23-year-old went through her closet trying to achieve the best “polo chic” look. She started with the blue button-up seen in her Instagram post, but she initially used brown shorts for the outfit. She eventually decided against those, as she believed they weren’t the most appropriate option for the event. The next option was the pair of shorts she ended up wearing to the match, but she still tried on a few more items before making the final decision.

She also did her own makeup and hair for her polo chic look before heading off to enjoy herself in the presence of the players. Once there, she took videos of everything, including some yummy-looking beverages, the athletes going back and forth on the field and some strangers enjoying the event. Ponton then turned the camera back on herself and her friend to talk about how attending a polo match was one of the things on her special bucket list.

“I’m doing this New York City bucket list where I have like 10 different things I want to do,” Ponton expressed. “One of them was to do a sporting [event] in New York. This is a sporting [event]. It’s not in New York, but I live in New York.”

The event may not have been where she imagined herself for her bucket list, but technically, she can still check this off her list—especially because she had loads of fun! She also learned a few things about polo, including the fact that the horses make imprints in the grass during halftime that attendees can step in.

Ponton concluded her day of fun and fashion with a face mask and some much-needed rest.

Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

