Olivia Ponton Is Connecticut Chic in Blue Button-Up and Khaki Shorts for Polo Match
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton styled it up in Connecticut this week as she took to the polo field in some seriously sophisticated attire.
Ponton’s latest outfit consisted of a sky blue button-up collared shirt and a pair of khaki shorts, which she adorned with a dark brown belt. An outfit of this caliber absolutely wouldn’t be complete without a knit item, which was why Ponton accessorized further with a cream sweater. She finished everything off with some dark-tinted sunglasses and beige wedges.
Check out Ponton’s outfit post on Instagram here!
She attended the Greenwich polo match, which made for some great content as she took to her YouTube channel to vlog her experience, including the thought process behind her outfit.
To create the ensemble, the 23-year-old went through her closet trying to achieve the best “polo chic” look. She started with the blue button-up seen in her Instagram post, but she initially used brown shorts for the outfit. She eventually decided against those, as she believed they weren’t the most appropriate option for the event. The next option was the pair of shorts she ended up wearing to the match, but she still tried on a few more items before making the final decision.
She also did her own makeup and hair for her polo chic look before heading off to enjoy herself in the presence of the players. Once there, she took videos of everything, including some yummy-looking beverages, the athletes going back and forth on the field and some strangers enjoying the event. Ponton then turned the camera back on herself and her friend to talk about how attending a polo match was one of the things on her special bucket list.
“I’m doing this New York City bucket list where I have like 10 different things I want to do,” Ponton expressed. “One of them was to do a sporting [event] in New York. This is a sporting [event]. It’s not in New York, but I live in New York.”
The event may not have been where she imagined herself for her bucket list, but technically, she can still check this off her list—especially because she had loads of fun! She also learned a few things about polo, including the fact that the horses make imprints in the grass during halftime that attendees can step in.
Ponton concluded her day of fun and fashion with a face mask and some much-needed rest.