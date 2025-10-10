Olivia Ponton Channels Dreamy Forest Fairy Energy While Reading in the Woods
Olivia Ponton might as well change her first name to “Bibliophile” with the way this two-time SI Swimsuit model can’t seem to put a book down.
Ponton’s recent Instagram pictures showed her frolicking through the woods with her latest read, King of Wrath, in hand. And the outfit she wore had her looking like a beautiful forest fae. It was a flowy, white, strapless gown that made her stand out amid the green and brown of the trees, and the sun beaming down only further drove home the fantasy aesthetic.
Her blond tresses were perfectly styled as they fell down the length of her back in beautiful waves, making the entire look even more memorable, as it highlighted the effortlessness of this ethereal vibe.
See Ponton’s Instagram snaps here.
“I enjoy reading because I like to look at life from different perspectives,” Ponton wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, showcasing her point of view. With this in mind, she certainly has been exposed to a plethora of different perspectives, as her fans know that she’s an avid reader. As for why she was reading in the forest, the answer could be found in some of her recent TikTok videos.
In one clip, she arrived in the woodsy area and was compelled to re-create the iconic Twilight baseball scene. In addition to replicating the popular supernatural romance film series, the American model also shared that, since retail therapy didn’t do the trick, she took to the forest to see if “touching grass” would do the trick.
Ponton is also brushing up on her matcha-making skills. Her fall-themed TikTok video follows the step-by-step routine of making her go-to drink during her staycation in a cabin in the woods. According to her post, she takes ice water and regular water, pours a dash of matcha powder into the mix and blends it.
After adding her first couple of ingredients, she adds creamer, ground cinnamon and sugar. She then shook things up from her typical matcha latte by adding pumps of Dubai chocolate syrup. And voilà! A tasty Olivia Ponton-approved drink.
Between spending time with nature, catching up on reading, channeling her inner Twi-hard and matcha-making, Ponton is carving out a very cozy fall season for herself. Safe to say, getting away from the city and touching some grass did do the trick!