Olivia Ponton’s Latest Glam Moment Includes a One-Shoulder Black Mini Dress and Stunning Jewelry
Olivia Ponton is making everyone do a double-take with her latest Instagram snaps because she looks absolutely elegant in a luxurious black dress for Michael Kors’s Amazon launch party. Surrounded by Suki Waterhouse, Tayshia Adams, Delilah Belle Hamlin and other celebrities who also received invites, the two-time SI Swimsuit model fit right in dressed to the nines.
For the event, Ponton donned a one-shoulder black form-fitting dress paired with black transparent stockings. This look was adorned with statement jewelry pieces such as a round diamond necklace and diamond-filled threader earrings. Another jewelry item that made an appearance was a silver watch, an ideal choice to match with the other silver items she wore.
One cannot go to a Michael Kors event without a Michael Kors bag in hand, which is why for her accessory, Ponton chose a beautiful black purse from the designer fashion brand to wear with her black dress.
With an exceptional face card like this, she went with a barely-there glam makeup look, opting for a light amount of highlighter and a sharp winged eyeliner. She added a stellar selfie closeup of her look in her recent Instagram photo dump. Also left speechless by her new photos is @Guitar_Culture, a social media account dedicated to capturing celebrity moments on social media.
The model and content creator also made a hilarious TikTok in the outfit, showing that she was in love with her look throughout the day and well into the night.
Ponton—who debuted with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Montenegro in 2022—has been doing a lot of traveling lately. In addition to a trip to the Michael Kors event, the Big Apple has been treating her well with other glamorous events, including attending a handful of shows and events for New York Fashion Week, including Prada, Tory Burch and Coach. All these opportunities are a dream come true for her as being able to see such immaculate designs up close is everything for this fashion lover.
For the Coach show, Ponton noted how she was “obsessed with the tight jackets” featured on the runway. As for Tory Burch, she expressed her adoration for the “perfect mixture of the neutrals” as well as the “silhouettes and the crazy colors.”
As seen with her latest snaps, her eye for style seems to be making experimentation with her hair and makeup a fun process. She’s found her stride in the designer world and the world can't wait to see her continue to flaunt her stuff at events.