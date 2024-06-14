Olivia Rodrigo and Dixie D’Amelio Put Their Stamp of Approval on Gingham Swimwear for Summer 2024
’Tis the season for bikinis and ’tis the year for gingham. Gen Z icons Dixie D’Amelio and Olivia Rodrigo, who have both cemented their love for 90s fashion and seamlessly incorporated it into their modern-day Los Angeles ‘it girl’ wardrobe, are both embracing gingham swimwear this summer.
The “Driver’s License” singer, who is currently on the European leg her sophomore album Guts tour shared a sweet photo dump of fun, quirky, personality pics from her days off all across the continent. In the fourth snap, she was photographed mid-laugh, having the time of her life and showing off her slim, lean figure in a black-and-white gingham print bikini featuring adorable strawberry decals all over from last summer’s Frankies Bikinis X Guizio collaborative collection. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist posed with a friend on a boat, accessorizing with sleek brown oval-shaped sunglasses, several silver bracelets, chunky metal rings and held a Corona beer bottle in her hand.
“☀️all around Europe!!!!,” the 21-year-old captioned the carousel shared with her 37.4 million followers.
TikTok sensation D’Amelio donned a similar suit all the way in Mykonos, Greece. She looked absolutely phenomenal, flaunting her sculpted figure and modeling skills, in a black-and-white gingham two-piece featuring a triangle style top and stringy cheeky bottoms from AQUARI.
The 22-year-old glistened under the sun, standing in front of a crystal clear pool. She completed her summer look with a belly chain, dainty bracelets, a pendant necklace and slicked-back bun.
“let’s play mermaids,” the Connecticut native captioned the series of photos shared with her 20.9 million followers.