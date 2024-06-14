Swimsuit

Olivia Rodrigo and Dixie D’Amelio Put Their Stamp of Approval on Gingham Swimwear for Summer 2024

The pop star and TikTok sensation are living their best lives on European waters.

Dixie D’Amelio and Olivia Rodrigo
’Tis the season for bikinis and ’tis the year for gingham. Gen Z icons Dixie D’Amelio and Olivia Rodrigo, who have both cemented their love for 90s fashion and seamlessly incorporated it into their modern-day Los Angeles ‘it girl’ wardrobe, are both embracing gingham swimwear this summer.

The “Driver’s License” singer, who is currently on the European leg her sophomore album Guts tour shared a sweet photo dump of fun, quirky, personality pics from her days off all across the continent. In the fourth snap, she was photographed mid-laugh, having the time of her life and showing off her slim, lean figure in a black-and-white gingham print bikini featuring adorable strawberry decals all over from last summer’s Frankies Bikinis X Guizio collaborative collection. The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist posed with a friend on a boat, accessorizing with sleek brown oval-shaped sunglasses, several silver bracelets, chunky metal rings and held a Corona beer bottle in her hand.

“☀️all around Europe!!!!,” the 21-year-old captioned the carousel shared with her 37.4 million followers.

TikTok sensation D’Amelio donned a similar suit all the way in Mykonos, Greece. She looked absolutely phenomenal, flaunting her sculpted figure and modeling skills, in a black-and-white gingham two-piece featuring a triangle style top and stringy cheeky bottoms from AQUARI.

The 22-year-old glistened under the sun, standing in front of a crystal clear pool. She completed her summer look with a belly chain, dainty bracelets, a pendant necklace and slicked-back bun.

“let’s play mermaids,” the Connecticut native captioned the series of photos shared with her 20.9 million followers.

