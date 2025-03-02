Our Favorite Looks From the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet: Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and More
We’ve made it to the 97th Academy Awards, and many of the biggest names in Hollywood are currently walking the red carpet in sunny Los Angeles. Ahead of the momentous event, which honors the best films of the past year, we’re keeping busy checking out all of the incredible outfits as the stars arrive and flaunt their stuff. Of course, first-time nominee Ariana Grande was amongst the most highly anticipated on the carpet, and she did not disappoint, wearing a breathtaking light pink Schiaparelli gown with a dramatic tulle skirt.
So far, this is shaping up to be the most fashionable show this award season, and we’re seriously impressed with each look we’ve seen. From nominees and presenters to performers and other guests, it’s truly a star-studded evening and we’re keeping track right here. Though it’s tough to pick just one favorite look—each has been so unique—we can definitely list the best of the best right here.
We’re updating this article live as the red carpet continues. You can watch Live From E!: The Oscars right now on E! or On the Red Carpet at the Oscars Pre-Show on ABC to follow along.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez stars in Emilia Pérez, the crime musical nominated for 13 awards tonight, including Best Picture. The 32-year-old serves as a presenter at the Oscars.
Ariana Grande
As mentioned, Grande is a first-time nominee tonight for her first major film role. In Wicked, she portrays Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba. The 31-year-old is nominated for Best Supporting Actress.
Cynthia Erivo
Erivo, 38, is also nominated tonight alongside her co-star and real life bestie, up for the award for Best Actress.
Demi Moore
Demi Moore is a favorite to win in her category tonight, also up for Best Actress. The 62-year-old stars in The Substance.
Lupita Nyong’o
11 years after winning her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her incredible performance in 12 Years a Slave, Lupita Nyong’o attends the ceremony as a guest.
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas attends the 97th Academy Awards as a presenter.
Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler is also amongst the A-list presenters tonight.
Emma Stone
Last year’s Best Actress winner Emma Stone returns to the Academy Awards as a presenter this evening.
Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal
Lalisa Manobal, also known as Lisa from Blackpink, will take the stage this evening to perform her song “Born Again” alongside Doja Cat and Raye.
Elle Fanning
A Complete Unknown is nominated for eight awards tonight, including Best Picture, in which Elle Fanning stars as Sylvie Russo. The 26-year-old serves as a presenter during the ceremony.
Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp stars in Nosferatu, which is up for four Academy Awards. She will present this evening.
Mikey Madison
First-time nominee Mikey Madison is in the running for Best Actress for her role as Ani in Anora. The film is nominated for six Academy Awards tonight, including Best Picture.