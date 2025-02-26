Ariana Grande Cozies Up to Ethan Slater in Sweet, Rare Instagram Share
Ariana Grande and her partner Ethan Slater have kept their romance relatively private since they were first linked. However, with one Instagram post, the pair proves that they are going strong following their appearance at the SAG Awards last weekend—and yes, they are as adorable as buttons.
Grande took to her Instagram to drop behind the scenes snaps from the SAG Awards on Feb. 23. At the event, she met up with many Hollywood A-listers such as The Six Triple Eight actress Kerry Washington and Conclave actors Isabella Rossellini and Ralph Fiennes. She also had the opportunity to reunite with a few of her fellow Wicked cast members, like Cynthia Erivo.
Grande and Slater cozied up in a Polaroid-like photo, smiling for the camera. The singer-actress could be seen wearing a custom Loewe soft pink gown adorned with dainty flowers throughout. The dress also included a curtain, off-the-shoulder neckline, which added another touch of glamor. As for Slater, the Lost on a Mountain in Maine actor wore a classic bow tie with a refined black and white suit.
Shippers of this couple are rightfully losing their minds over the photo, adding it to their small but mighty collection of cute pictures featuring Grande and Slater without the cast of Wicked surrounding them.
Grande and Slater started to spend time together after being cast in John M. Chu’s film adaptation of Wicked.
Grande split from her then-husband, Dalton Gomez, in July 2023, and Slater and his then-wife, Lilly Jay, filed for divorce the same month. Even though that month was a presumably difficult time with their respective relationships, they found solace in one another and officially became a couple.
Many questioned the origin and timing of their relationship. In the midst of harmful rumors, Grande released her single “yes, and?” in January 2024, seemingly calling out the public for being too concerned about what she’s doing. Though, it wasn’t until many months later, in September 2024, that she explicitly addressed the rumors and opened up about how difficult it was to read such negative things about herself.
“It definitely doesn’t get any easier, seeing some of the negativity that was birthed by disreputable tabloids. Of course, I went through a lot of life changes during the filming of this movie,” Grande told Vanity Fair. “The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it. That was definitely a tough ride.”
“No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about,” she said about Slater. “There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no b–––t tabloid can rewrite in real life.”
Wicked has a total of 10 nominations at the Academy Awards this Sunday, so fans are hoping they’ll get to see another date night for Grande and Slater. The Grammy Award-winning singer is set to perform a song from Wicked alongside Erivo during the ceremony.