Paige Spiranac Brings Tenniscore to the Golf Course in White Mini Skirt
Golfer Paige Spiranac is known for hitting the links in athleisure, and one of her recent Instagram posts incorporates the trendy tenniscore aesthetic on the green.
On Sept. 4, the SI Swimsuit legend shared a reel in which she prepared to tee off on the golf course. Spiranac wore a white high-necked Alo Yoga crop top and a matching white mini pleated tennis skirt from the same brand. The golf instructor and content creator accessorized with a hot pink golf glove and swung her coordinated pink golf club before flipping her ponytail over her shoulder. Spiranac then grinned for the camera.
Her glam featured Spiranac’s go-to flirty lashes and glossy nude-pink lip, while the 2018 SI Swimsuit star wore her long blonde locks in a high and perky bubble ponytail. She set her clip to “Little Bitty Pretty One” by Thurston Harris.
“🥰⛳️☀️,” Spiranac captioned her post, which garnered more than 90,000 likes, with a few simple emojis. Plenty of her followers chimed into the comments section with praise.
“❤️ your content, you do so many great things for the game [of] golf, 👏❤️🔥⛳️,” a fan gushed.
“Was so glad pga included you in their creators tourney recently!” one person wrote of the PGA Tour’s Creator Classic, held in late August. “They should have partnered with you sooner! Your golf tips and content is top tier for sure, hope they continue to recognize that👏💯.”
“thank you!” Spiranac replied. “It was [an] honor to be involved and I hope there is more to come!”