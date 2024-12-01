Paige Spiranac Is Angelic in Fuzzy Black Two-Piece for Winter Wonderland Photo Shoot
At this point, we can safely say that Paige Spiranac owns every holiday. The former golf pro and current internet personality goes all out for festive events, posing for photo shoots in sultry, themed attire to get her fans’s hearts racing. Spiranac, 31, has turned into a social media phenomenon with her regular golf tips, gorgeous photos and fun personality, taking her from a once-D1 college athlete to a well-known model. She made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine debut in 2018 when posing for James Macari on the beautiful beaches of Aruba, and in 2022 she was named Maxim’s Sexiest Woman Alive.
Yep, Spiranac’s a big deal. So when she takes to Instagram to share just about anything, her 4 million followers are excited to see what she’s got going on. On Saturday night, she truly blessed her fans by sharing four sneak peek shots from her latest holiday photo shoot, debuting her “25 days of holiday outfits” series which officially kicks off today, Dec. 1. For the tease, Spiranac looked absolutely angelic as she posed in a black two-piece bikini. The top was fuzzy to match her fuzzy black Zhivago hat, leaving very little to the imagination. Her black bottoms were simple and lacy, a classic that never goes out of style.
Paige Spiranac looks stunning in little black wintery bikini
“25 days of holiday outfits starts tomorrow on my @passes account!✨ can’t play golf in the snow so I thought the next logical thing to do was go out in a bikini☃️,” Spiranac wrote in her caption, reminding fans to sign up for her account on Passes, the social media platform which offers exclusive content for a price.
As expected, the photos totally amazed Spiranac’s followers — including us! — and many took to her comments section to give her some love.
“Okay phewww🔥🔥,” fellow golfer and friend Samantha Marks wrote.
“Absolutely gorgeous ❤️❤️,” a fan commented.
“🙌❤️ You are absolutely spectacular Paige! 🔥🌹👏 x,” another said.
“You look gorgeous as always Paige 🖤😍🖤😍🖤😍,” wrote another fan.
To see more from Spiranac’s festive 25 days of holiday outfits series, you can sign up for her Passes account here. Through Dec. 2, the “OG Golf Girl” is offering a discount to subscribe, in which you can use the code NEWFAM50 for half off of your first month of membership. Memberships vary in terms of price and content, starting at $10 a month.
Spiranac made her comeback to SI Swimsuit just this year when returning as a brand “legend” and posing for Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. She joined a long list of other iconic models who have truly redefined the brand in celebration of our 60th anniversary. On set for the Legends photo shoot, the Colorado native opened up on the power of proving people wrong.
“I think being a woman in a male-dominated industry has been the reason I’ve been so successful,” Spiranac said. “I’ve used every tool in my tool bag, and I’ve never shied away from it. I created a few new ones as well. People will look at me and underestimate me; I think that’s actually what’s so amazing about being a woman. It’s people underestimating you and always being able to prove them wrong.”