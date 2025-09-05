Paige Spiranac Masters All-Black Golf Fashion in Two Sleek Looks
Paige Spiranac brought a little edge to the greens this week with two different but equally stylish ensembles.
Partnering with Good Good Golf, the former professional golfer and SI Swimsuit Legend looked as fashion-forward as ever, trading in her usual all-white and/or colorful outfits for a couple of chic all-black moments. And—just as the brand noted on their social media account—she certainly came out swinging.
Spiranac’s signature golf style
While participating in the event, Spiranac sported an all-black outfit with white piping details on the top for a pop of contrast. She wore form-fitting leggings on the bottom, while her shirt was a stylish compression tank with a collared neckline and zipper, allowing her to wear the piece as high or low as she wanted.
For accessories, she opted for a much-needed pair of matching sunnies, as well as her signature single golf glove. She also sported a large pair of gold hoop earrings for a touch of glamour. Her blonde tresses were pulled back off her face for the perfect ponytail, while her makeup was kept soft and neutral—ideal for a humid afternoon on the course.
And Spiranac has been vocal in the past regarding her decision to wear “less clothes” while golfing due to her belief that she plays better with less restriction—and if that impressive shot isn’t proof enough that she’s onto something, we’re not too sure what is!
Spiranac’s latest YouTube video
Then, for her latest YouTube video—which is the first in a new series she’s calling The Nitty Gritty with Paige Spiranac—the athlete teamed up with golfer Garrett Clark for an in-depth interview. The episode was in collaboration with Clark, who posted his own video with Spiranac on his YouTube page.
For the nearly 30-minute episode, Spiranac sported another all-black ensemble, this time trading in the touch of white on top for a true black version of the zip-up piece, which contrasted beautifully against the greens. However, Clark opted for more color when it came to his own outfit, wearing a purple collared shirt, a matching hat and slacks.
As the pair drove around in a golf cart, they chatted about everything from Clark’s salary to his “situationship.” As the candid conversation progressed, Spiranac even asked who the most famous person was to ever “slide into his DMs.” His answer? Niall Horan, who is known to be a big fan of golf.
Needless to say, fans are excited to see who Spiranac will interview—and what fantastic fashion she’ll be sporting—next!