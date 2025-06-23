Paige Spiranac Proves Her ‘Less Is More’ Golf Fashion Theory in Unusual Outfit
As it turns out, Paige Spiranac’s lovely activewear looks are more than just for fashion—they’re for results.
The 32-year-old Colorado native, who stepped away from professional golf and turned to full-time content creation years ago, is constantly serving up athletic style inspo. From her swing videos from the green to her analysis clips on social media, she never fails to deliver a feminine, alluring and overall jaw-dropping ensemble.
But over the weekend, Spiranac took a break from her usual activewear aesthetic for something a bit more buttoned up, and her golf game supposedly suffered. Taking to X, the two-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in the magazine in 2018 with a gorgeous shoot in Aruba, shared her “working theory” with her 1 million followers.
Unlike her usual golf-ready attire, consisting of mini dresses with flattering necklines, pleated mini skirts and a full face of glam, Spiranac opted for a dressed-down look for her day at the green. Rocking a pinstriped short-sleeved polo, black shorts, a white visor and oversized sunglasses, she kept her ensemble very minimal and casual—which was very unusual.
And, according to Spiranac, her choice of fashion caused the expense of her game. “If you’ve been following me for awhile you know I have this working theory that I play better when I wear less clothes. Can confirm that science is right once again. I played like 💩 today,” she wrote alongside the selfie.
While her fans cheekily agreed with her theory, others assured her that she still looked beautiful as ever—a sentiment we, of course, agree with. But while she still looks great, we can’t help to admit we miss her usual bright, fashion-forward style.
Also over this past weekend, Spiranac shared a video of herself in a gorgeous bright green set, flaunting her enviable figure while proving another theory of sorts—this time, a hot take. Maintaining that it shouldn’t be so hard to fix your ball mark while playing at a golf course, she shared a video of her doing so to prove it.
“Hot take. If you can’t fix your ball mark on the green you shouldn’t be allowed to play,” she wrote. “It takes two seconds to do and requires no skill.”
Spiranac returned to grace the pages of SI Swimsuit in 2024, taking part in a special “Legends” feature in celebration of the 60th anniversary. While on set, the biggest influencer in golf reflected on what she loves most about being a woman.
“I love that I can be feminine and soft, and also hard and confident,” she shared. “You can use everything to your advantage to be successful. I think some people look at being a woman and think ‘I don’t really like this,’ or ‘There are so many disadvantages.’ I see it quite differently.”
For more golf hot takes and activewear inspo, be sure to follow Spiranac on X, Instagram and TikTok, and follow along with her new weekly series, “Paige’s Player Profiles, ” with the Grass League.