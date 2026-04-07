Paige Spiranac Celebrates Masters Tournament With Edgy Green Ensemble

It’s a great week for golf fans, as the first major championship of the year is upon us. The first round of The Masters starts on Thursday, April 9, and content creator Paige Spiranac is ready for the occasion.

The 33-year-old golf instructor and former professional player took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, April 6 to usher in Masters Week with an on-theme throwback photo. Spiranac sported a vibrant green blazer, mimicking the tournament’s symbolic prize, worn open with nothing underneath. The SI Swimsuit legend held the garment closed across her chest as she grinned for the camera, and paired the statement piece with a matching green mini skirt.

“A tradition unlike any other 💚,” Spiranac wrote in her caption.

A tradition unlike any other💚 pic.twitter.com/eioP2RVASF — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 7, 2026

Over on Instagram last week, Spiranac shared a carousel of baby blue athleisure photos from the green, and took the time to respond to fan inquiries in her comments section. When one of her four million followers on the platform asked whether or not she would be attending The Masters this year, Spiranac replied with an affirmative: “yes I’ll be there Tuesday!” she wrote.

Though the first round of The Masters doesn’t tee off until Thursday, practice rounds began yesterday, Monday, April 6, and the Par Three contest will take place on Wednesday, April 8. Spiranac has been a frequent presence at the tournament in past years, striking a pose while on the green at Augusta National Golf Club. While we eagerly await her content from this year’s event, let’s take a look back at the last few times Spiranac has attended The Masters.

2025: A sweet crochet moment

While attending The Masters tournament last year, Spiranac opted for a white crochet dress adorned with three-dimensional flowers. She paired the sweet number with a straw hat featuring the tournament’s logo.

“Lovely dress,” one fan commented, while another praised, “Love your outfit ❤️❤️❤️.”

2023: Green with envy

Three years ago, the model and content creator coordinated her dress—this time, a figure-hugging green number—with the course at Augusta National. Once again, she opted for that year’s official straw hat as a statement accessory atop her head. Her carousel also included a snapshot of Spiranac trying out the tournament’s traditional snacks, including a pimento cheese sandwich and more.

We can’t wait to see what Spiranac shares during her time at The Masters this year. Stay tuned!

More Paige Spiranac news